2023 Preseason: Rams at Broncos - Live Updates

The Denver Broncos will play their final preseason game of 2023 and will host the Los Angeles Rams in the Mile High City. Here are all of the live updates for this game.

-The Denver Broncos will host the Los Angeles Rams in the final preseason game. In most cases, the rosters for both teams are already set and there might be a handful of spots still let to battle out on the back end of the roster. Even so, this is the last chance most of the players playing tonight have to put out the tape for other teams when the roster mania begins next week. We’ll keep this post updated throughout the game.

Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. Mile High time on Saturday, August 26, 2022 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. The game will air on NFL+ if you have subscription there. If you live in the Denver area, you can also catch the game on 9News, KTVD Channel 20 with Steve Levy, Ryan Harris, and Arielle Orsuto You can also check to see if the game will air in your city here.

Broncos vs. Rams in-game updates

