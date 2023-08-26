2023 Preseason: Rams at Broncos - Live Updates

-The Denver Broncos will host the Los Angeles Rams in the final preseason game. In most cases, the rosters for both teams are already set and there might be a handful of spots still let to battle out on the back end of the roster. Even so, this is the last chance most of the players playing tonight have to put out the tape for other teams when the roster mania begins next week. We’ll keep this post updated throughout the game.

Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. Mile High time on Saturday, August 26, 2022 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. The game will air on NFL+ if you have subscription there. If you live in the Denver area, you can also catch the game on 9News, KTVD Channel 20 with Steve Levy, Ryan Harris, and Arielle Orsuto You can also check to see if the game will air in your city here.

Broncos vs. Rams in-game updates

List of Broncos not in uniform for warmups ahead of tonight's game against the Rams: pic.twitter.com/DRPTepxQmj — Aric DiLalla (@AricDiLalla) August 27, 2023

FOR THE FIRST TIME THIS YEAR, THE BRONCOS TAKING THE FIELD AT HOME! pic.twitter.com/SpeZAUitNo — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) August 27, 2023

Jaleel McLaughlin with the first two touches of tonight’s game.



I like it — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) August 27, 2023

Big’catch for Lil’Jordan - 21 yards on third-and-9 — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) August 27, 2023

#Broncos TE Albert O grabs a 17-yard pass in late bid to try to make team. — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) August 27, 2023

Stidham begins 6 of 6, 71 yards. First and goal at the 4. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) August 27, 2023

FOUR flags thrown by officials after Tre Tomlinson yanks Marvin Mims Jr. to the ground by the face mask near the goal line. Yikes. Dangerous play. Mims looks OK. — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) August 27, 2023

Dirty play by Rams DB Tre Tomlinson. He is thrown out. — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) August 27, 2023

BRONCOS TOUCHDOWN



JALEEL McLAUGHLIN — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) August 27, 2023

Jaleel McLaughlin with the touchdown! He's ready for week one. pic.twitter.com/sDjGbJFRE3 — MileHighReport (@MileHighReport) August 27, 2023

Broncos starting defense tonight:



DE Henningsen

NT Mustipher

DE Garcia

EDGE Haynes

ILB Sanders

ILB Strnad

EDGE Incoom

CB Hicks

CB McMillian

S Skinner

S Turner-Yell — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) August 27, 2023

There's. That. Speed.



Marvin Mims Jr. catches a deep pass from Jarrett Stidham and then gets up and runs for a touchdown.



75-yard score for the rookie. — Aric DiLalla (@AricDiLalla) August 27, 2023

Not a touchdown. Mims ruled down at the Rams 25-yard line. Ben DiNucci comes in for Jarrett Stidham. — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) August 27, 2023

He was ruled down ...



But heckuva play by the rook, @marvindmims!



: 9NEWS pic.twitter.com/dUs2LHF68w — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) August 27, 2023

Maher makes the 46 yard field goal attempt.



Since going 0-2 in the opener, he has been perfect. — MileHighReport (@MileHighReport) August 27, 2023

Slot corner Essang Bassey with his 3rd INT of the preseason #Broncospic.twitter.com/ooSWiqzWQv — MileHighReport (@MileHighReport) August 27, 2023

Jaleel McLaughlin bounces back from his drop with a nifty 15-yard run — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) August 27, 2023

Albert O. is having himself a nice start to the game.



Three catches for 38 yards, including a 13-yard gain on third-and-10. — Aric DiLalla (@AricDiLalla) August 27, 2023

TOUCHDOWN, Albert Okweugbunam! And he leaps into the stands to celebrate — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) August 27, 2023

#Broncos 17#Rams 0



Who cares if the Rams "won" the joint practices, the Broncos are dominating right now. — MileHighReport (@MileHighReport) August 27, 2023

Thomas Incoom with the SACK — MileHighReport (@MileHighReport) August 27, 2023

INTERCEPTION, DREW SANDERS!



Sanders has such a great skill set. Will be fun to see how Vance Joseph uses him this year. — Romi Bean (@Romi_Bean) August 27, 2023

Drew Sanders is him pic.twitter.com/qEX2g9jmUH — MileHighReport (@MileHighReport) August 27, 2023

BRONCOS TOUCHDOWN



TONY JONES JR — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) August 27, 2023

Brett Rypien now in at QB for Rams. Given Stetson Bennett's two picks, Rypien has a chance for Rams' No. 2 job. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) August 27, 2023

JARRETT STIDHAM DEEP TO BRANDON JOHNSON. — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) August 27, 2023

A "Let's go Broncos!" chant rattles through Empower Field at Mile High. — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) August 27, 2023

Ben DiNucci is in at QB.



Jarrett Stidham ends his night with a fantastic stat line.



17-of-28

236 yards

1 TD

99.7 passer rating — Romi Bean (@Romi_Bean) August 27, 2023

Good to see Montrell used on offense — MileHighReport (@MileHighReport) August 27, 2023

Riley Dixon’s first punt of the night has a hang time of 5.11 seconds. Gross of 60 yards, net of 58. But there’s a 15-yard penalty because Devon Key — who made the tackle — didn’t get back in-bounds quickly enough after going out of bounds. — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) August 27, 2023

One quarter to play.



Broncos 27, Rams 0. — Aric DiLalla (@AricDiLalla) August 27, 2023

Albert Okwuegbunam gets open and picks up 24 yards on third-and-21, running through Rams defensive back Quindell Johnson to move the chains. Albert’s outstanding night continues. — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) August 27, 2023

Tyler Badies runs it in from the one yard line and the #Broncos take a 34-0 lead over the #Ramspic.twitter.com/ICUKV4rCDa — MileHighReport (@MileHighReport) August 27, 2023

Tight end Albert Okwuegbunam with an amazing one handed catchpic.twitter.com/l18jL2UEvY — MileHighReport (@MileHighReport) August 27, 2023

Albert Okwuegbunam had 95 receiving yards last year.



He has 109 receiving yards tonight. — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) August 27, 2023

Ben DiNucci with the TD pass to WR Josh Hammondpic.twitter.com/DJBqWKm9VN — MileHighReport (@MileHighReport) August 27, 2023