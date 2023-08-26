2023 Preseason: Rams at Broncos - Live Updates

-The Denver Broncos will host the Los Angeles Rams in the final preseason game. In most cases, the rosters for both teams are already set and there might be a handful of spots still let to battle out on the back end of the roster. Even so, this is the last chance most of the players playing tonight have to put out the tape for other teams when the roster mania begins next week. We’ll keep this post updated throughout the game.
Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. Mile High time on Saturday, August 26, 2022 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. The game will air on NFL+ if you have subscription there. If you live in the Denver area, you can also catch the game on 9News, KTVD Channel 20 with Steve Levy, Ryan Harris, and Arielle Orsuto You can also check to see if the game will air in your city here.
Broncos vs. Rams in-game updates
List of Broncos not in uniform for warmups ahead of tonight's game against the Rams: pic.twitter.com/DRPTepxQmj— Aric DiLalla (@AricDiLalla) August 27, 2023
Bring ‘em out. #LARvsDEN pic.twitter.com/yOKCJj4Jw1— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) August 27, 2023
FOR THE FIRST TIME THIS YEAR, THE BRONCOS TAKING THE FIELD AT HOME! pic.twitter.com/SpeZAUitNo— Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) August 27, 2023
Jaleel McLaughlin with the first two touches of tonight’s game.— Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) August 27, 2023
Big’catch for Lil’Jordan - 21 yards on third-and-9— Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) August 27, 2023
.@Jarrett_Stidham DIME.— NFL (@NFL) August 27, 2023
#Broncos TE Albert O grabs a 17-yard pass in late bid to try to make team.— Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) August 27, 2023
Stidham begins 6 of 6, 71 yards. First and goal at the 4. #9sports— Mike Klis (@mikeklis) August 27, 2023
FOUR flags thrown by officials after Tre Tomlinson yanks Marvin Mims Jr. to the ground by the face mask near the goal line. Yikes. Dangerous play. Mims looks OK.— Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) August 27, 2023
Dirty play by Rams DB Tre Tomlinson. He is thrown out.— Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) August 27, 2023
BRONCOS TOUCHDOWN— Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) August 27, 2023
JALEEL McLAUGHLIN
Jaleel McLaughlin with the touchdown! He's ready for week one. pic.twitter.com/sDjGbJFRE3— MileHighReport (@MileHighReport) August 27, 2023
Broncos starting defense tonight:— Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) August 27, 2023
DE Henningsen
NT Mustipher
DE Garcia
EDGE Haynes
ILB Sanders
ILB Strnad
EDGE Incoom
CB Hicks
CB McMillian
S Skinner
S Turner-Yell
There's. That. Speed.— Aric DiLalla (@AricDiLalla) August 27, 2023
Marvin Mims Jr. catches a deep pass from Jarrett Stidham and then gets up and runs for a touchdown.
75-yard score for the rookie.
Not a touchdown. Mims ruled down at the Rams 25-yard line. Ben DiNucci comes in for Jarrett Stidham.— Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) August 27, 2023
He was ruled down ...— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) August 27, 2023
But heckuva play by the rook, @marvindmims!
: 9NEWS pic.twitter.com/dUs2LHF68w
Maher makes the 46 yard field goal attempt.— MileHighReport (@MileHighReport) August 27, 2023
Since going 0-2 in the opener, he has been perfect.
Slot corner Essang Bassey with his 3rd INT of the preseason #Broncospic.twitter.com/ooSWiqzWQv— MileHighReport (@MileHighReport) August 27, 2023
Jaleel McLaughlin bounces back from his drop with a nifty 15-yard run— Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) August 27, 2023
Albert O. is having himself a nice start to the game.— Aric DiLalla (@AricDiLalla) August 27, 2023
Three catches for 38 yards, including a 13-yard gain on third-and-10.
TOUCHDOWN, Albert Okweugbunam! And he leaps into the stands to celebrate— Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) August 27, 2023
HEY-O, Albert O!— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) August 27, 2023
: 9NEWS | @AOkwuegbunam pic.twitter.com/Z661Ih3UPI
#Broncos 17#Rams 0— MileHighReport (@MileHighReport) August 27, 2023
Who cares if the Rams "won" the joint practices, the Broncos are dominating right now.
Thomas Incoom with the SACK— MileHighReport (@MileHighReport) August 27, 2023
INTERCEPTION, DREW SANDERS!— Romi Bean (@Romi_Bean) August 27, 2023
Sanders has such a great skill set. Will be fun to see how Vance Joseph uses him this year.
Drew Sanders is him pic.twitter.com/qEX2g9jmUH— MileHighReport (@MileHighReport) August 27, 2023
BRONCOS TOUCHDOWN— Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) August 27, 2023
TONY JONES JR
Brett Rypien now in at QB for Rams. Given Stetson Bennett's two picks, Rypien has a chance for Rams' No. 2 job. #9sports— Mike Klis (@mikeklis) August 27, 2023
JARRETT STIDHAM DEEP TO BRANDON JOHNSON.— Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) August 27, 2023
A "Let's go Broncos!" chant rattles through Empower Field at Mile High.— Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) August 27, 2023
Ben DiNucci is in at QB.— Romi Bean (@Romi_Bean) August 27, 2023
Jarrett Stidham ends his night with a fantastic stat line.
17-of-28
236 yards
1 TD
99.7 passer rating
Good to see Montrell used on offense— MileHighReport (@MileHighReport) August 27, 2023
Riley Dixon’s first punt of the night has a hang time of 5.11 seconds. Gross of 60 yards, net of 58. But there’s a 15-yard penalty because Devon Key — who made the tackle — didn’t get back in-bounds quickly enough after going out of bounds.— Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) August 27, 2023
One quarter to play.— Aric DiLalla (@AricDiLalla) August 27, 2023
Broncos 27, Rams 0.
Albert Okwuegbunam gets open and picks up 24 yards on third-and-21, running through Rams defensive back Quindell Johnson to move the chains. Albert’s outstanding night continues.— Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) August 27, 2023
Tyler Badies runs it in from the one yard line and the #Broncos take a 34-0 lead over the #Ramspic.twitter.com/ICUKV4rCDa— MileHighReport (@MileHighReport) August 27, 2023
Tight end Albert Okwuegbunam with an amazing one handed catchpic.twitter.com/l18jL2UEvY— MileHighReport (@MileHighReport) August 27, 2023
Albert Okwuegbunam had 95 receiving yards last year.— Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) August 27, 2023
He has 109 receiving yards tonight.
Ben DiNucci with the TD pass to WR Josh Hammondpic.twitter.com/DJBqWKm9VN— MileHighReport (@MileHighReport) August 27, 2023
This is the first time the Broncos have scored 40+ points in a preseason game since 1996.— Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) August 27, 2023
