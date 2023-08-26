Preseason 2023: Rams at Broncos - Everything we know

The Denver Broncos will play their final preseason game of 2023 at home against the Los Angeles Rams. Here is everything we have on the game.

It’s the final preseason game of 2023 for both teams as the Denver Broncos will host the Los Angeles Rams. As far as starters playing, Head Coach Sean Payton left that up in the air, but it certainly sounds like most starters won’t be playing. However, a few will likely see some time out there.

“Fair question,” Payton said. “There may be a few. It’s a little trickier than saying, ‘All the starters aren’t playing.’ You do have to play four quarters, and you don’t want a certain half of your roster getting 60 snaps and risking injury, either. We’ll have that meeting tonight.”

Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. Mile High time on Saturday, August 26, 2022 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. The game will air on NFL+ if you have subscription there. If you live in the Denver area, you can also catch the game on 9News, KTVD Channel 20 with Steve Levy, Ryan Harris, and Arielle Orsuto You can also check to see if the game will air in your city here.