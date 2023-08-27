Is this Broncos regular season finally the one that bucks the trend of futility?

Good morning, Broncos Country!

Now the fun begins.

At least that’s the hope. The last seven years have been anything but fun. In the history of the Denver Broncos, this stretch of suck is on par with the 1960s and early ‘70s.

But hope always finds a way, though it’s a bit guarded as Broncos Country heads into the 2023 regular season.

There’s no doubt it’s nice to finally have a competent head coach manning Denver’s sideline again. Whether the coaching staff as a whole is better remains to be seen.

Top to bottom, I thought this was the best performance of training camp for the #Broncos offense. All three QBs looked sharp during team drills and Russ looks the most confident I’ve seen him in a Broncos uniform. It’s all coming together (hopefully). #KOABroncosCamp — Ryan Edwards (@redwardsradio) August 16, 2023

The talk of Russell Wilson looking the most confident he has since he’s been with the Broncos offers another glimmer of hope. Again, prove it in the regular season.

The list goes on and on.

Until Denver proves it on the field in the regular season, it’s just talk.

The first way to put the last seven seasons behind this franchise is to open the regular season at home against the Loss Vegas Raiders with a win. Get the season started on the right note and give the team some confidence.

Start the Sean Payton era with the Broncos with a win.

Who knows how the 2023 season will play out in Denver. But getting wins in the first two regular season games would go a long way to starting it off fun. That’s not something you could say in the last seven years.

