Tracking every Denver Broncos roster cut

We’ll have every move the Denver Broncos make to get to their 53-man roster here in one place for you.

By Scotty Payne
NFL: Preseason-Denver Broncos at Arizona Cardinals Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

With training camp and all three preseason games now complete, the next order of business is trimming the roster down from 90 players to 53 players. In the past, there would have been two prior smaller cut-down dates, but this year, it is all happening at once. So, by Tuesday at 2 pm MT, the Denver Broncos roster will have to be down to 53 players and even then, we will likely see a few more transactions in the following days.

When these cuts or trades go down, we will get the updates in on Mile High Report as fast as we can. All updates will be put into our tracker stream. We will keep this updated through all three cut-down periods as well.

Players who have been waived

Players placed the the physically unable to play (PUP) list

  • None yet

Players placed on the Injured Reserve (IR)

  • None yet

Players who have been traded

  • None yet

