Broncos have waived WR Nick Williams

According to Mike Klis, the Denver Broncos have reportedly waived wide receiver Nick Williams ahead of the 53-man roster deadline.

By Tim Lynch
Denver Broncos v&nbsp;Seattle Seahawks Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

According to Mike Klis of 9News, the Denver Broncos have waived wide receiver Nick Williams ahead of the NFL’s 53-man roster deadline. The team signed the former Cherry Creek High School graduate ahead of training camp and he competed all throughout training camp for a roster spot.

Williams, an undrafted rookie out of CSU Pueblo and UNLV, was signed after the Broncos were hit with two injuries at the wide receiver position. First KJ Hamler was waived with a heart condition, then Tim Patrick went down with another season-ending injury early in camp. Williams spent time on the roster in June as well.

Interestingly, Williams jumped from D2 ball at CSU Pueblo to UNLV and was promised zero role at the new university. He excelled anyway. When he arrived at UNLV, he was not guaranteed anything. His wide receiver coach there, Jonathan Krause, noted that everything Williams got during his one season there he earned, saying, “I don’t guarantee playing time for anybody. He came in. He was consistent. He put in the work, and everything paid off for him.”

We could see a guy like Williams hit the Broncos’ practice squad, so he’ll be a name to watch for in the coming days.

