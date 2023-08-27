Broncos have waived WR J.J. Koski

According to Mike Klis of 9News, the Denver Broncos have waived wide receiver J.J. Koski. He was signed mid-way through training camp on August 14th as the team suffered a few setbacks at the wide receiver position due to injury.

Broncos have waived WR Kendall Hinton, WR J.J. Koski, CB Delonte Hood and WR Nick Williams.

They also released OT Isaiah Prince, a vested vet.

Guessing Hinton a practice-squad possibility.#9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) August 27, 2023

The fourth-year player was apparently brought in to help with special teams competition, especially at the returner spot. He spent much of his career with the Los Angeles Rams before Denver signed him. In three seasons, he saw action in a total of five games - all in 2021 - where he returned 2 punts for 20 yards and 5 kickoffs for 89 yards.

He was waived by the Rams in March and had remained unsigned until the Broncos picked him up earlier this month adding him to their 90-man roster. He could be a practice squad consideration, but I would expect him to end up not being someone they pick up.