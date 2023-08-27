Broncos have waived CB Delonte Hood

According to Mike Klis of 9News, the Denver Broncos have waived cornerback Delonte Hood. Hood was an undrafted free agent out of Toledo that signed with the Cincinnati Bengals after the 2022 NFL Draft. He spent his first season on the Bengals practice squad and signed a futures contract with Denver earlier this season.

Broncos have waived WR Kendall Hinton, WR J.J. Koski, CB Delonte Hood and WR Nick Williams.

They also released OT Isaiah Prince, a vested vet.

Guessing Hinton a practice-squad possibility.#9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) August 27, 2023

Hood faced a stacked position group in Denver with Pat Surtain, K’Waun Williams, Damarri Mathis, Ja’Quan McMillian, and third-round pick Riley Moss all ahead of him on the depth chart.

As Christopher Hart noted in his roster review of Hood, “The Broncos top core four at the position are solidified, but Hood definitely has a chance to compete for one of the final spots on the 53-man roster. Based on some of the stats above, it appears he has a knack for finding the ball and tested out very well athletically at his Pro Day.”

I think the emergency of Essang Bassey as a ballhawking cornerback in the preseason is a big reason why we’re seeing Hood hit the waiver wire today. He could be a guy the Broncos look at signing to the practice squad in the coming days.