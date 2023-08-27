Report: Broncos waive wide receiver Kendall Hinton

According to 9NEWS Denver’s Mike Klis, the Denver Broncos have waived wide receiver Kendall Hinton. He has bounced on and off the roster in recent years and at times, has been a key member of the offense, but for now, the Broncos have decided to part ways.

Broncos have waived WR Kendall Hinton, WR J.J. Koski, CB Delonte Hood and WR Nick Williams.

They also released OT Isaiah Prince, a vested vet.

Guessing Hinton a practice-squad possibility.#9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) August 27, 2023

Klis notes that Hinton is a potential practice squad candidate for them and that makes sense. He was waived initially last season as well but ended up appearing in 12 games total for the Broncos which included 5 starts. So, he could be a valuable depth piece to keep around if injuries continue to occur at the wide receiver position again this offseason.

Just a few days ago, Broncos head coach Sean Payton called Hinton, smart and savvy, and called him a slot receiver who has really good football instincts.

“He’s smart. He’s savvy. He’s one of those players who has a good feel. I think he locates and tracks the ball well. He knows who he is. He’s better in the slot and some of those interior option routes. The first thing I think of is he’s got really good football instincts.”

These are not things you say about a receiver that you do not plan to keep around so I would be surprised if the team did not decide to keep Hinton around on their practice squad.

With Hinton, J.J.Koski, and Nick Williams all being waived today, that leaves Marquez Callaway, Lil’ Jordan Humphrey, Michael Bandy, Taylor Grimes, Josh Hammond, and Montrell Washington in the running for the final one or two spots on the roster at the wide receiver position.