Broncos have released OT Isaiah Prince

According to Mike Klis of 9News, the Denver Broncos have released offensive tackle Isaiah Prince. Denver had signed Prince to a reserves/future contract back in early-February and has competed for a roster spot all throughout the offseason.

Broncos have waived WR Kendall Hinton, WR J.J. Koski, CB Delonte Hood and WR Nick Williams.

They also released OT Isaiah Prince, a vested vet.

Guessing Hinton a practice-squad possibility.#9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) August 27, 2023

Prince, a former sixth-round pick by the Miami Dolphins in 2019, missed all of 2020 due to COVID-19 and also missed all of 2022 due to a season-ending elbow injury. He was an intriguing pick-up for the Broncos ahead of free agency, but with the emergence of Alex Palczewski his value as depth behind Mike McGlinchey and Cam Fleming has degraded a bit.

His value in the run game is one thing to note and could make him an option for the Broncos’ practice squad. Our own Ross Allen noted this about Prince in his roster review back in July: “In those times when a heavy run set is needed, look for Prince to be one of the extra offensive linemen that would be out on the field.”