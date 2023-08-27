 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking News Broncos roster cuts tracker

Filed under:

Broncos have released OT Isaiah Prince

The Denver Broncos have released offensive tackle Isaiah Prince on Sunday ahead of the NFL’s 53-man roster deadline on Tuesday.

By Tim Lynch
/ new
Jacksonville Jaguars v Cincinnati Bengals Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

According to Mike Klis of 9News, the Denver Broncos have released offensive tackle Isaiah Prince. Denver had signed Prince to a reserves/future contract back in early-February and has competed for a roster spot all throughout the offseason.

Prince, a former sixth-round pick by the Miami Dolphins in 2019, missed all of 2020 due to COVID-19 and also missed all of 2022 due to a season-ending elbow injury. He was an intriguing pick-up for the Broncos ahead of free agency, but with the emergence of Alex Palczewski his value as depth behind Mike McGlinchey and Cam Fleming has degraded a bit.

His value in the run game is one thing to note and could make him an option for the Broncos’ practice squad. Our own Ross Allen noted this about Prince in his roster review back in July: “In those times when a heavy run set is needed, look for Prince to be one of the extra offensive linemen that would be out on the field.”

More From Mile High Report

Loading comments...