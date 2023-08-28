Horse Tracks: Broncos winning big feels good, even it it’s preseason

After losing the first two games of the 2023 preseason, the Broncos roared back in their final preseason game of the season, crushing the Rams 41-0 at home. You can’t not plot the improvement the Broncos have shown from game to game. Considering both losses were by just a point in the closing minutes, throwing down a whole mess of points was just what Broncos Country needed going into the season.

Sure. It’s preseason. The games don’t matter and indications of future success are far from predictable. Most of the guys playing on Saturday will be out on the street within the next 48-hours — that’s the game. To blank another professional football franchise, no matter what time of year, feels great.

With the cuts coming down later today and tomorrow before 2pm MT, we get closer to the start of the regular season. We distance ourselves from the disastrous 2022 season. We get to write a new narrative for this year and, if the last game was any indication, it could be a fun season.

HEADLINES

Kendall Hinton among Broncos' first wave of cuts - Denver Sports

Being a do-it-all presence wasn't enough for Kendall Hinton to make the Broncos' 53-player roster, as he was waived Sunday.

Broncos announce several roster moves

Ahead of the league-mandated roster deadline, the Broncos have made a series of roster moves.

Orlando Franklin gets a big break in broadcasting | Denver Broncos | denvergazette.com

Former Broncos offensive lineman, while also maintaining his Denver job, recently signed a deal with ESPN to serve as an analyst for 15 games this season on the ACC Network while also doing some radio work for the network.

Denver Broncos Playoffs and Super Bowl Odds

Get the latest Vegas odds and bet on the Denver Broncos to make the NFL playoffs and win the 2024 Super Bowl.

Sean Payton on Broncos TE Albert Okwuegbunam's performance vs. Rams: 'He had a big night. I mean, holy cow'

With the 53-man roster cut deadline looming, Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton praised tight end Albert Okwuegbunam's performance against the Los Angeles Rams in the team's preseason finale.

RB Saquon Barkley still wants to be a Giant for life: 'They know how I feel'

Despite not being able to agree on a long-term deal with the New York Giants this offseason, running back Saquon Barkley still wants to be with the team for the rest of his career.

Bears cut P.J. Walker five months into two-year deal, making an undrafted Division II QB their backup - CBSSports.com

Chicago is shuffling its QB depth chart

Packers QB Jordan Love looking for 'consistency' heading into Week 1 after preseason games

With three preseason games under his belt, Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love is looking for more "consistency" heading into Week 1 against the Chicago Bears.

Dennis Allen: Nice to see Jimmy Graham play well - NBC Sports

Saints tight end Jimmy Graham has had a strange 10 days, getting arrested in California for what police thought was being under the influence of a controlled substance but the team called a “likely seizure” that caused him to become disoriented.

Bill Belichick pushes back at criticism of the team's offseason offensive line moves - NBC Sports

The Patriots made a pair of trades on Sunday and they were both designed to address one area on the team.

Ron Rivera hopes Commanders feed off undefeated preseason - NBC Sports

The NFL preseason came to an end on Sunday night and the results of most of the games that were played over the last few weeks have already been forgotten.

Seahawks waive seven players - NBC Sports

The Seahawks waived seven players Sunday, starting the process of reducing their roster to 53 players ahead of Tuesday's deadline.

Carson Wentz rumors: Logical landing spots for QB after 2023 preseason reveals backup-needy teams - CBSSports.com

The ex-Eagles and Colts starter might finally be needed

Steelers, Rams trade grades: Pittsburgh deals former starting OL Kevin Dotson to Los Angeles, per reports - CBSSports.com

Dotson started all 17 games in 2022

Cowboys' Dak Prescott on Trey Lance trade: 'Hard to say I was surprised; didn't expect to hear from Jerry' - CBSSports.com

Prescott wasn't clued in on the move beforehand and after eight years as a Dallas Cowboy, he's come to expect the unpected

Patriots-Browns trade grades: RB Pierre Strong Jr. traded to Cleveland in exchange for OT Tyrone Wheatley Jr. - CBSSports.com

The Browns and Patriots made a player swap for the second straight year

Stroud named Texans' starter following preseason finale - ESPN

Following the Houston Texans' 17-13 victory in their preseason finale against the New Orleans Saints, coach DeMeco Ryans announced that rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud will be the Texans' Week 1 starter against the Baltimore Ravens.

Steelers send OL Kevin Dotson to Rams, swap draft picks - ESPN

Pittsburgh will receive the Rams' 2024 fourth-round pick and 2025 fifth-round selection, while Los Angeles will get OL Kevin Dotson and the Steelers' 2024 fifth-round pick and 2025 sixth-round selection.

Dolphins' Daewood Davis out of hospital, in concussion protocol - ESPN

Dolphins rookie wide receiver Daewood Davis was released from a Jacksonville hospital Sunday morning and is in the NFL's concussion protocol.

Browns WR Jakeem Grant out for year; Marquise Goodwin back - ESPN

The Browns lost WR Jakeem Grant for the season with a knee injury but will be getting Marquise Goodwin back after the receiver was cleared to practice for the first time since June.

Dak reflects on Lance trade, says it's 'tough' to see Grier go - ESPN

Dak Prescott went through a range of emotions over the past two days, from his disappointment for outgoing teammate Will Grier to his fun calling plays and directing an offense in the Cowboys' preseason-ending 31-16 win against the Raiders on Saturday.