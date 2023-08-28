According to Mike Klis of 9News, the Denver Broncos have waived inside linebacker Austin Ajiake. Denver had signed Ajiake after veteran Jonas Griffith went down with an ACL injury early on in training camp.

Confirming Broncos have waived ILB Austin Ajiake. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) August 29, 2023

Ajiake needed to stand out on special teams to earn a spot on the roster. It was something Payton had highlighted the day Ajiake was signed.

“We liked him,” Head Coach Sean Payton said in early-August. “We felt like he had good athletic traits. We felt like he could help us in the kicking game. We brought him back for a workout with the other guys, and we thought he did pretty well.”

As a late arrival, Ajiake was last on the depth chart throughout camp and ultimately didn’t make the final 53-man cut down. He could be a potential addition to the practice squad, especially if he showed Payton enough on special teams during the preseason.