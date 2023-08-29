Mims gets ‘A’ grade for his performance against the Rams

Good morning, Broncos Country!

NFL.com draft analyst Chad Reuter graded one rookie from each of the 16 preseason games last weekend, and Broncos’ rookie wide receiver Marvin Mims, Jr. fared quite well in his assessment.

As one of only three graded rookies to get in the A range, Mims joined Chargers receiver Quentin Johnson and Vikings’ safety Jay Ward in receiving an A- for performances in the preseason finale games last weekend.

Calling the Broncos’ shutout win over the Rams a “shellacking,” Reuter said Mims “looked the part of a starter.”

“His reliable hands were on display on the first drive when snagging a throw behind him on a misdirection play.

Reuter noted the wideout’s performance on special teams too and added that the rook really only had one mistake.

“The Mims Show continued on a 19-yard punt return where he hesitated to avoid two would-be tacklers. ...Mims’ only negative for the night was jumping before the snap on a third down to earn a false start penalty.”

But it was Mims’ toughness in addition to his talent that really seemed to impress Reuter.

“The highlight, though, was the first play of the second drive. Mims ran by his man, adjusted to an underthrown ball while fighting off contact, and hauled in a 50-yard completion from Jarrett Stidham. He even sustained as a blocker in the contest despite possessing a slight build (5-11, 182).”

Although Mims initially scored a touchdown on the play, officials ruled he was down. But that didn’t stop his teammates from mobbing him on the sideline.

“It felt amazing. The receivers have been really good to me coming in, especially since the first day,” Mims said. “Just helping me out, teaching me little things and just teaching me what it’s like to be in the NFL, so I’m really appreciative of all those guys.”

Marvin Mims can be a deep ball weapon for Russell Wilson right away https://t.co/NIaNDUJBtt — Steve Palazzolo (@PFF_Steve) August 28, 2023

Broncos/NFL News

#LARvsDEN Notebook: TE Albert Okwuegbunam posts 100-yard game in preseason finale

Plus, rookies Marvin Mims Jr. and Drew Sanders had strong performances in their first appearance at Empower Field at Mile High.

‘It’s always difficult’: HC Sean Payton details roster-building process as 53-player deadline approaches

“The dream for so many of these guys is still alive, even if it’s not here.” Payton said. “The thing that keeps — I don’t want to say us up at night — but [it's about] making sure we find the right 53.

‘When you play that way in the trenches, you’re going to have games with success’: Broncos finish off preseason with 41-0 home shutout of the Rams

Denver’s big plays and tone-setting performance in the trenches led to an encouraging result in the preseason finale.

Final Broncos 53-man roster projection as Sean Payton’s first cuts loom - The Athletic

The Broncos have several players who are locks for the roster but might have to miss time with injuries. If those absences require a stint on injured reserve — a move that could be made one day after cuts — the Broncos could quickly bring back a player they initially waived.

Jerry Jeudy’s injury could alter Broncos’ early season plan - The Athletic

The 2020 first-round pick suffered a hamstring injury early in Thursday's joint session with the Rams.

Jordan Jackson doesn't deny feelings of nervousness | denvergazette.com

The defensive end starred at Air Force and was a sixth-round pick by New Orleans in the 2022 NFL draft. He spent last season on the Saints practice squad before being signed by the Broncos last January.

Broncos notes: Empower Field debuts new look; TJ Ward carving new NFL path and more - The Athletic

The Broncos poured $100 million into stadium upgrades during the offseason and will debut them during Saturday's preseason finale.

NFL roster cuts tracker 2023: Full list of team-by-team moves and cuts for all 32 clubs - CBSSports.com

Keeping tabs on cuts around the league

2023 NFL Preseason Week 3 rookie grades: Broncos' Marvin Mims Jr. impresses

Mims looked the part of a starter in the Broncos' 41-0 shellacking of the Rams. His reliable hands were on display on the first drive when snagging a throw behind him on a misdirection play.

Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo on Trey Lance's trade to Cowboys: 'He's got a bright future in this league'

Former 49ers quarterback and current Raiders QB1 Jimmy Garoppolo offered up his take on Trey Lance's trade to the Cowboys. "Things didn't work out in San Francisco for whatever reasons, but glad that he gets another shot, man," Garoppolo said in an interv

Fantasy football rankings winners and losers: 20 biggest preseason movers - The Athletic

Jake Ciely has 20 preseason winners and losers — his biggest movers from the NFL preseason in his fantasy football 2023 rankings.

If Jonathan Taylor gets his trade, other RBs will have blueprint to follow - The Athletic

Taylor demanding an extension ahead of the last year of his Colts rookie contract, and not after it, is an important factor in his dispute.