Broncos have waived DL Haggai Ndubuisi

According to Mike Klis of 9News, the Denver Broncos have waived defensive lineman Haggai Ndubuisi. As part of the NFL’s International Pathways Program, Ndubuisi did not cost the Broncos one of the 90-man roster spots. The 6-7 defensive lineman came from Nigeria and was competing for a roster spot.

Joe Mahoney noted that Ndubuisi switching to defensive line could help him make it at the NFL level much quicker, saying, “Playing defensive line is more about physical traits (strength, quickness and flexibility) than playing OT, which requires much more technique than most people realize. It also requires somewhat unnatural movements that take thousands of hours of repetition to become muscle memory (can I get an amen from the tackle Bros?). In other words, it’s much easier to turn an elite athlete who has never played football into a defensive tackle than it is to turn him into an offensive tackle.”

Given his relative inexperience and his high athleticism, Ndubuisi could be a perfect type of practice squad candidate. He needs more development and refinement at the NFL level and the practice squad is the perfect place to do that.