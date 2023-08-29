Broncos have waived QB Ben DiNucci

According to Adam Schefter, the Denver Broncos have waived quarterback Ben DiNucci. The team signed him back in May after the young quarterback had an outstanding season in the XFL and made a mark during the Broncos’ minicamp.

Broncos waived QB Ben Dinucci. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 29, 2023

As Scotty Payne noted when the team signed him, DiNucci is a former seventh-round pick for the Dallas Cowboys during the 2020 NFL Draft and he quickly became a fan favorite. He has one career start under his belt where he completed 21 out of 40 passes for 180 yards against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Cowboys ended up losing that game by the score of 23 to 9. Since then, DiNucci has served as a backup but was eventually waived by the Cowboys. He then was drafted by the XFL’s Seattle Sea Dragons and passed for 2,671 yards, 20 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions.

He flashed in training camp at times, but by the second preseason game it had become clear that Jarrett Stidham would hold onto the backup quarterback position. I wouldn’t mind seeing DiNucci picked up and stashed away onto the practice squad for this season.