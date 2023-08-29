Broncos have waived TE Tommy Hudson

According to Mike Klis of 9News, the Denver Broncos have waived tight end Tommy Hudson. Hudson was signed back on May 31st after he was one of five veterans invited to the Broncos’ rookie minicamp.

Broncos are waiving TE Tommy Hudson per source. Played in 5 games for Tennessee in 2021 but Broncos deep at his position. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) August 29, 2023

He is a 6’3”, 255-pound tight end who has spent his entire NFL career with the Tennessee Titans. The former Arizona State tight end joined the Titans as an undrafted free agent in 2020 and has bounced on and off their active roster and practice squad. In October of the 2022 season, Hudson was waived off their injured reserve and had remained unsigned until the Broncos picked him up.

Hudson has appeared in a total of five games. He has 3 receptions for 31 yards in his NFL career.