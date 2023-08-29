 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Broncos have waived TE Tommy Hudson

The Denver Broncos have waived tight end Tommy Hudson ahead of the NFL’s 53-man roster deadline on Tuesday.

By Tim Lynch
NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

According to Mike Klis of 9News, the Denver Broncos have waived tight end Tommy Hudson. Hudson was signed back on May 31st after he was one of five veterans invited to the Broncos’ rookie minicamp.

He is a 6’3”, 255-pound tight end who has spent his entire NFL career with the Tennessee Titans. The former Arizona State tight end joined the Titans as an undrafted free agent in 2020 and has bounced on and off their active roster and practice squad. In October of the 2022 season, Hudson was waived off their injured reserve and had remained unsigned until the Broncos picked him up.

Hudson has appeared in a total of five games. He has 3 receptions for 31 yards in his NFL career.

