According to Mike Klis of 9News, the Denver Broncos have waived wide receiver Josh Hammond. The former-XFL receiver was picked up by Denver in late August after the team hit another setback at the wide receiver position with Jalen Virgil going down with a season-ending injury in the second preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Confirming Broncos have waived WR Josh Hammond. One preseason game, one TD. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) August 29, 2023

Hammond was an undrafted signing by the Jacksonville Jaguars after the 2020 NFL Draft. He went on to spend time with both the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles before signing with the DC Defenders of the XFL.

Even with all of the injuries the Broncos have had at the wide receiver position, the room is still quite crowded. There will likely be more wide receiver cuts to come.