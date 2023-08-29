Broncos have waived WR Taylor Grimes

According to Chris Tomasson on X, the Denver Broncos have waived wide receiver Taylor Grimes. Grimes was an undrafted free agent out of Incarnate Word signed by the Broncos soon after the end of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He is a bit smaller at 5’11” and 188 pounds, but his shifty cuts and football IQ made him an intriguing prospect inside. Payton noted his strong traits in training camp.

“You look for traits and somebody that can separate,” Payton said in early August. “There are priority free agents, and there are guys who you are looking to draft. Sometimes you end up signing a guy that maybe is a draftable player. You are looking for some redeeming traits. He has really good football IQ and separates well.”

However, to make the team he was going to have to make a significant impact on special teams. It looks like he didn’t quite get there, but remains a strong candidate for the Broncos practice squad later this week.