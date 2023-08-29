Report: Broncos waived WR/KR Montrell Washington

According to multiple members of the media who cover the Denver Broncos, the team has reportedly waived former fifth-round selection, kick returner/receiver, Montrell Washington.

#Broncos waiving WR Montrell Washington. He improved this summer but no spot really after team drafted Mims and McLaughlin popped on special teams #Denver7 — Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) August 29, 2023

Washington was a surprise fifth-round selection by the Denver Broncos during the 2022 NFL Draft. He was a small school receiver who mostly specialized as a kick returner, but most draft analysts had him graded as an undrafted free agent. Well, Broncos General Manager George Paton and now former Broncos Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett disagreed and took Washington with their fifth-round selection.

There were plenty of doubters and people questioning the move, but Washington quickly silenced the haters during training camp. He quickly became the star of camp not only as a returner but as a receiver, which was a surprise to many. His receiving skills were not why he was drafted, but it was good to see him making plays, even with the first-team offense. He carried that over and had a strong preseason, and the expectations were high for the rookie receiver/returner. Unfortunately, that ended up being the lone positive of his rookie year.

Once the season started, Washington ended up being a non-factor. He was average at best as a returner, had no big returns, and did little to nothing as a receiver, despite several injuries occurring at that position.

In year two, things did not get easier for the second-year player. First, the Broncos signed a reported return specialist in Tremon Smith during free agent and then traded up in the draft to select receiver Marvin Mims Jr. in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Newly hired head coach Sean Payton later called Mims an “elite” return player which put Washington on the roster bubble right away. Later, we see undrafted rookie running back Jaleel McLaughlin factoring into the return game as well which may have been the final nail in the coffin for Washington.

He had a pedestrian training camp and a lackluster preseason. He did not make any noteworthy plays, was not getting a ton of snaps at receiver during the preseason, and was behind multiple people at the return position. So, it is not a shock that he has been among the Broncos' final cuts. It is likely that they will bring him back to the practice squad, but we shall see if he gets any offers else where or even claimed.