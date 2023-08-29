Broncos have waived DT Jordan Jackson

According to Mike Klis of 9News, the Denver Broncos have waived defensive lineman Jordan Jackson. Jackson was a former sixth-round pick by the New Orleans Saints in 2022 who signed with the Broncos to a futures contract in January as he looked for a fresh start.

Broncos have waived former Air Force standout DT Jordan Jackson, per source. Practice squad candidate. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) August 29, 2023

However, the Broncos then signed Zach Allen in free agency and saw undrafted free agent Elijah Garcia emerge as Allen’s backup. That put Jackson on the bubble that ultimately led to him being one of the Broncos’ roster cuts today.

After a strong performance in the final preseason game, Jackson was asked about him making the final 53-man roster.

“I’m not sure how that exactly works,” Jackson said. “I don’t get paid to figure that out. They get paid to figure that out. Whatever they need me to do, that is what I’ll do. I guess I’ll figure that out on Monday or Tuesday like everybody else.”

The Broncos defensive line rotation looks fairly strong all of a sudden and stashing Jackson onto their practice squad would be a very smart idea.