Broncos have waived CB Art Green

According to Mike Klis of 9News, the Denver Broncos have waived cornerback Art Green. Green was an undrafted free agent signing after the 2023 NFL Draft and was a player that scored very highly on the athleticism scale.

In a roster review by Scotty Payne, he had this to say about Green: “I am excited to see what Art Green can do this summer. I am a sucker for rolling the dice on players who have size, speed, and athleticism. Trust your coaching to develop them as a corner and hope you strike gold here. Broncos defensive backs coach Christian Parker is one of the best in the league and will soon be a defensive coordinator in this league, so I am excited to see what he can do here with Green.”

He went on to note that he didn’t think Green would make the final 53-man roster and he did spend most of the preseason at the bottom of the depth chart at the position. He’d need more development on the practice squad, so that could be an option for the Broncos here this week after Green clears waivers.