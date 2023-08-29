Broncos have waived guard Henry Byrd

According to Parker Gabriel on X, the Denver Broncos have waived offensive guard Henry Byrd. Byrd was an undrafted free agent signing by the Broncos after the 2023 NFL Draft after he played tackle for Princeton in college.

Broncos are waiving Henry Byrd and Montrell Washington, per source — Parker Gabriel (@ParkerJGabriel) August 29, 2023

Our own Joe Mahoney reviewed the Broncos offensive guard this offseason and felt he had some work to do to catch up to Alex Palzcewski in terms of athleticism, saying: “Byrd is not as quick a Alex Palzcewski, at least in terms of the short shuttle, but he had a quick enough first step to dominate against Ivy league defenders.”

When the Broncos released their first depth chart in mid-August, Byrd was still stuck behind both starter Ben Powers and guard/center Kyle Fuller. Given how thin the Broncos depth is along the offensive line, I could see Byrd getting a strong look at getting added to the team’s practice squad in the coming days.