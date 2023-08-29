According to Mike Klis of 9News, the Denver Broncos have waived nose tackle PJ Mustipher. Mustipher was one of Denver’s undrafted free agent signings out of Penn State and has had himself a fairly good camp. Klis also noted he’ll be a practice squad target.

Broncos have waived rookie NT PJ Mustipher per source. Want him back on practice squad. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) August 29, 2023

Back during rookie minicamp, Nick Kosmider on X noted that Mustipher was a ‘beast’ and has the size to make it in the NFL. At 6’4”, 320 pounds, the rookie certainly has the size to be a menace along the interior of the defensive line. He played a total of 49 games in college and racked up 144 tackles, 10.5 tackles for a loss, three sacks, and two forced fumbles.

If Denver can find a way to stash him away on the practice squad, they’ll be able to continue his development. He could be a name we see on the final 53-man roster at some point in the future.