Broncos have waived cornerback Faion Hicks

The Denver Broncos have waived cornerback Faion Hicks ahead of the NFL’s 53-man roster deadline on Tuesday.

By Tim Lynch
NFL: Preseason-Denver Broncos at San Francisco 49ers Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

According to Mike Klis of 9News, the Denver Broncos have waived cornerback Faion Hicks. Hicks was a former seventh-round pick by Denver in the 2022 NFL Draft and spent much of his rookie season on the practice squad.

He was waived last August too and it looks like he’ll hit the waiver wire again in 2023. The young cornerback had some legal troubles when he was arrested for a third-degree felony in Florida back in April. We’re not sure if that will factor into things when the Broncos go to fill out their practice squad in the coming days.

He already had a tough road to the final 53, so we’ll have to see if he showed enough to the coaching staff to earn a spot on the team’s practice squad for 2023.

