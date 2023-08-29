Report: Broncos are among the teams exploring the trade market for kickers

According to The Athletic’s Dianna Russini, the Denver Broncos are among the teams making calls around the league looking for an opportunity to trade for a kicker.

The kicker market is busy!

Teams currently making calls around the league looking for opportunities to trade for kickers:

Rams, Lions, Titans, 49ers, and Broncos — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) August 29, 2023

They could be doing their due diligence, but this cannot be a great sign for kicker Brett Maher. After having a rough start to the preseason by going 0 for 2 in the opener, he then went on to be perfect in field goal and extra point attempts throughout the remainder of the preseason. However, this reportedly has not stopped the Broncos from exploring the trade market for kickers.

Maher’s contract is also a reason for this. The Broncos are paying him the veteran minimum and have no guaranteed money in his contract. So, they can release him easily without eating any dead cap.

The Broncos have already been connected to current Saints kicker Wil Lutz. We know Payton loves him some former Saints players who he had during his time there and Lutz was one of the better kickers in the league when he had him. He is coming off a down year, but the veteran kicker has been consistent during the preseason while facing competition from impressive undrafted rookie kicker Blake Grupe. Reports out of New Orleans seem to indicate that Lutz may have won that job, but Payton and the Broncos could try to sway them with a trade offer.

We shall if they make a move for Lutz, or any other available kicker before today’s deadline. Either way, it does not look great for Brett Maher right now.