Broncos have released edge rusher Aaron Patrick

According to Mike Klis of 9News, the Denver Broncos have released veteran edge rusher Aaron Patrick. Patrick went down in October of 2022 with an ACL tear, but was able to rehab back in time to compete all throughout training camp.

Patrick ultimately sued a multitude of groups due to how the injury took place citing player safety. His attorney stated, “Player safety should be the foremost of importance to the NFL and its owners. As for Patrick’s injuries, Sofi Stadium should have the state-of-the-art equipment to protect for player safety, and not use the type of $100 mats that you would expect to see in a restaurant kitchen.”

As for his future with the Broncos, he had been coming along nicely on special teams and appeared to display solid depth potential on defense. Perhaps he is a guy the Broncos could look at bringing back in some capacity. We’ll have to wait and see.