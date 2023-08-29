According to Mike Klis of 9News, the Denver Broncos have waived inside linebacker Seth Benson. The undrafted rookie out of Iowa and teammate of Broncos’ third-round pick Riley Moss out of the 2023 NFL Draft, looked to be competing for one of the roster spots behind Alex Singleton and Josey Jewell.

Source confirms Broncos have waived undrafted rookie ILB Seth Benson. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) August 29, 2023

He was buried on the depth chart behind third-round pick Drew Sanders and holdover veteran Justin Strnad. Ultimately, the Broncos can only keep so many inside linebackers and Benson didn’t make the final cut.

Benson, 24, would make a perfect guy to stow away on the practice squad for another year. The Broncos look like they will have some roster turnover at the position group as contracts expire for both Jewell and Strnad. Denver would be wise to continue developing Benson as he could become a solid backup in 2024.