Broncos have waived running back Tyler Badie

The Denver Broncos have waived running back Tyler Badie ahead of the NFL’s 53-man roster deadline on Tuesday.

By Tim Lynch
NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

According to Jordan Schultz on X, the Denver Broncos have waived running back Tyler Badie. At just 23 years old, he could make a strong case to be added to the team’s practice squad.

Early in training camp, it had looked like Badie was setting himself up for that number three running back slot behind Javonte Williams and Samjae Perine. However, the emergence of Jaleel McLaughlin as an explosive weapon out of the backfield had relegated Badie to the outside looking in for one of the final running back roster spots.

At 5’8”, 196 pounds, Badie is similar in stature to McLaughlin and there isn’t a high premium on small backs as it is. He could get a chance on the Broncos’ practice squad and I wouldn’t mind seeing him remain a Bronco in 2023 at all.

