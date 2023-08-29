According to Jordan Schultz on X, the Denver Broncos have waived running back Tyler Badie. At just 23 years old, he could make a strong case to be added to the team’s practice squad.

Source: The #Broncos are waiving RB Tyler Badie. Former All-American at Missouri was originally drafted by the #Ravens. pic.twitter.com/jJQXzDVZyO — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) August 29, 2023

Early in training camp, it had looked like Badie was setting himself up for that number three running back slot behind Javonte Williams and Samjae Perine. However, the emergence of Jaleel McLaughlin as an explosive weapon out of the backfield had relegated Badie to the outside looking in for one of the final running back roster spots.

Tyler Badies runs it in from the one yard line and the #Broncos take a 34-0 lead over the #Ramspic.twitter.com/ICUKV4rCDa — MileHighReport (@MileHighReport) August 27, 2023

At 5’8”, 196 pounds, Badie is similar in stature to McLaughlin and there isn’t a high premium on small backs as it is. He could get a chance on the Broncos’ practice squad and I wouldn’t mind seeing him remain a Bronco in 2023 at all.