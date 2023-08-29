Broncos have released defensive lineman Tyler Lancaster

According to Parker Gabriel on X, the Denver Broncos have released veteran defensive lineman Tyler Lancaster. Lancaster was a free agent signing earlier this year after he spent his first four seasons with the Green Bay Packers and Las Vegas Raiders.

Lancaster had 21 starts in 59 games and totaled 110 tackles, 6 tackles for a loss, 1.5 sacks, and a forced fumble in his NFL career. He had projected as depth along the interior of the defensive line, but he lost out on the competition for the final 53-man roster.

With Denver losing both Dre’Mont Jones and DeShawn Williams in free agency, it appeared they would have some issues with interior lineman depth. However, the line looked pretty good during the preseason and perhaps the changeover ended up being a good thing for Denver’s defense. We’ll have to wait and see if they have additional moves to make to help bolster the unit in the coming days.