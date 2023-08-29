Denver Broncos are 5th in waiver wire order

The rosters have all been trimmed down from 90 players to 53(Broncos have yet to announce their 53 yet) and now hundreds of players have hit the waiver wire. This means that all 32 teams will meet and look over the waiver wire and see what players they would like to put a claim on and potentially add to their roster.

Now, the waiver wire is set by the NFL Draft order. Even if your team didn’t have a first-round pick, your waiver position is set by where would have picked at in the first round of the NFL Draft. This means the Denver Broncos have the 5th best waiver wire position heading into tomorrow’s important claiming period.

Sean Payton is not done adjusting the Broncos roster. He's about to do a very deep dive on the waiver wire.



Head Coach Sean Payton met with the media earlier today and told reporters that he and his staff will be in the building until 2 a.m. doing a deep dive on the players available in waivers. He continued by saying “If I loved where the roster was at, I’d probably go home for dinner at 6” which is a pretty damning comment about the current state of the Broncos' roster.

The Broncos are 5th in line when it comes to waiver claims, so we could see them be pretty active tomorrow. Based on Payton’s comments, I think the 53-man roster is far from settled right now.

Here is the entire waiver wire order