Denver Broncos are 5th in waiver wire order

The Broncos will be 5th best position in waiver claims and could we could see them be active by adding multiple players to their roster.

By Scotty Payne
Los Angeles Rams v Denver Broncos Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

The rosters have all been trimmed down from 90 players to 53(Broncos have yet to announce their 53 yet) and now hundreds of players have hit the waiver wire. This means that all 32 teams will meet and look over the waiver wire and see what players they would like to put a claim on and potentially add to their roster.

Now, the waiver wire is set by the NFL Draft order. Even if your team didn’t have a first-round pick, your waiver position is set by where would have picked at in the first round of the NFL Draft. This means the Denver Broncos have the 5th best waiver wire position heading into tomorrow’s important claiming period.

Head Coach Sean Payton met with the media earlier today and told reporters that he and his staff will be in the building until 2 a.m. doing a deep dive on the players available in waivers. He continued by saying “If I loved where the roster was at, I’d probably go home for dinner at 6” which is a pretty damning comment about the current state of the Broncos' roster.

The Broncos are 5th in line when it comes to waiver claims, so we could see them be pretty active tomorrow. Based on Payton’s comments, I think the 53-man roster is far from settled right now.

Here is the entire waiver wire order

  1. Chicago Bears
  2. Houston Texans
  3. Arizona Cardinals
  4. Indianapolis Colts
  5. Denver Broncos
  6. Los Angeles Rams
  7. Las Vegas Raiders
  8. Atlanta Falcons
  9. Carolina Panthers
  10. New Orleans Saints
  11. Tennessee Titans
  12. Cleveland Browns
  13. New York Jets
  14. New England Patriots
  15. Green Bay Packers
  16. Washington Commanders
  17. Pittsburgh Steelers
  18. Detroit Lions
  19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  20. Seattle Seahawks
  21. Miami Dolphins
  22. Los Angeles Chargers
  23. Baltimore Ravens
  24. Minnesota Vikings
  25. Jacksonville Jaguars
  26. New York Giants
  27. Dallas Cowboys
  28. Buffalo Bills
  29. Cincinnati Bengals
  30. San Francisco 49ers
  31. Philadelphia Eagles
  32. Kansas City Chiefs

