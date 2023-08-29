According to Mike Klis of 9News, the Denver Broncos have waived offensive lineman Will Sherman. The former sixth-round pick by the New England Patriots in the 2021 NFL Draft, spent last season on Denver’s practice squad and spent some time late last season on the active roster.

Broncos have waived OL Will Sherman. per source. Possible practice squad candidate. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) August 29, 2023

You’d have to assume Sherman will again be a candidate for the Broncos’ practice squad in 2023. Denver’s offensive line depth is a bit suspect and a concern heading into the regular season, so getting some bodies on their practice squad could become critical down the road.

Sherman was behind both Quinn Meinerz and Quinn Bailey on the team’s unofficial depth chart at right guard. We’ll see if Denver adds Sherman back to the practice squad after he clears waivers.