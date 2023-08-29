According to Mike Klis of 9News, the Denver Broncos have waived/injured outside linebacker Christopher Allen on Tuesday. He was the team’s highest paid undrafted free agent in 2022, but he ended up on season-ending injured reserve early in training camp last season and was now waived/injured this year.

Per source, OLB Christopher Allen has been waived/injured. Has minor injury, short-term injury. If he clears waivers he'll go to IR. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) August 29, 2023

His senior season at Alabama ended with a Lisfranc injury and that same injury had derailed his rookie campaign. Scotty Payne was pretty high on Allen as a rookie noting, “I thought heading into camp that Allen had a chance to make the 53-man roster. When healthy, Allen was a draftable player, and The Athletic’s Dane Brugler gave him a 4th-round grade. So, the Broncos potentially had themselves a steal, but unfortunately, injuries have derailed his senior season at Alabama and now his rookie season in the NFL.”

Allen was a low-risk / high-reward type talent. As an undrafted free agent, Denver hadn’t invested any draft capital in him and if he had a chance to get healthy there was a chance he could become succeed at the NFL level. Hopefully he gets healthy and is able to finally get going at full strength.