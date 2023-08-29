Broncos have waived cornerback Devon Key

According to Brandon Krisztal on X, the Denver Broncos have waived safety Devon Key. Key, a former undrafted free agent signing by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2021, was signed to a futures contract back in January.

Per source: Broncos are waiving Defensive Back Devon Key.

Was with Chiefs and Falcons in 2021 & 2022.@KOAColorado #BroncosCountry — Brandon Krisztal (@BKDenverSports) August 29, 2023

Key needed to show up in a big way to make room in the safety position group that is already fairly stacked in Denver. He ended up being the odd man out with Justin Simmons, Caden Sterns, Kareem Jackson, Delarrin Turner-Yell, P.J. Locke, and JL Skinner are in the mix ahead of him on the depth chart.

He could be a guy the Broncos look at for their practice squad, but as noted above their position group is fairly stacked with talent. They may opt to go in a different direction with their practice squad slots.