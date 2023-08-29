Broncos have waived running back Dwayne Washington

According to Brandon Krisztal on X, the Denver Broncos have waived running back and special teamer Dwayne Washington. The team had just signed him less than two weeks ago and have spent the last five seasons with the New Orleans Saints.

Per Source: Broncos are releasing veteran RB/Sp. Tmr. Dwayne Washington.

Another potential practice squad candidate.@KOAColorado #BroncosCountry — Brandon Krisztal (@BKDenverSports) August 29, 2023

Given the Sean Payton connection, there was some belief he would be in strong consideration for one of the final 53-man roster spots. Washington, a core special teamer under Payton’s Saints, also had 58 rushing attempts for 283 yards and added another four receptions for 25 yards for his career there.

Just last week, Payton had said Washington was a four-core special teamer.

“His vision was clean and clear in New Orleans,” Payton said. “It’s the same here. He was a four-core special teams player there. He’s in really good shape. He’s played running back. He’s going to run until the glass breaks. That’s his style. He is someone that we think can come in and compete, and then compete for a role in the kicking game. I don’t know that we’ll see him [against San Francisco]. It’s been a minute since he’s played. We’ll probably limit his snaps in this game.”

As Krisztal noted in his tweet above, Washington could be a practice squad additional and ultimately see a return to the active roster from there given his late arrival to the team. He may need more time to get up to speed.