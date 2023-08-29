 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Broncos have waived outside linebacker Marcus Haynes

The Denver Broncos have waived outside linebacker Marcus Haynes ahead of the NFL’s 53-man roster deadline on Tuesday.

By Tim Lynch
NFL: Denver Broncos Training Camp Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

According to Parker Gabriel on X, the Denver Broncos have waived outside linebacker Marcus Haynes. The 25 year old undrafted rookie out of Old Dominion competed all offseason for a roster spot.

In college, he racked up 22 tackles for a loss, 15 sacks, and 103 tackles. He has the size to be an effective edge rusher in the NFL, so we could see the Broncos attempt to stash him away on the practice squad this year.

When the team released their first depth chart in mid-August, Haynes was fourth behind Frank Clark, Jonathan Cooper, and Aaron Patrick. That didn’t bode well for the young rookie heading into the final two preseason games. Hopefully he’ll get a shot to continue developing on the team’s practice squad.

