According to Parker Gabriel on X, the Denver Broncos have waived outside linebacker Marcus Haynes. The 25 year old undrafted rookie out of Old Dominion competed all offseason for a roster spot.

#Broncos waived undrafted rookie OLB Marcus Haynes, sources said.



PS candidate. Interesting developmental player. — Parker Gabriel (@ParkerJGabriel) August 29, 2023

In college, he racked up 22 tackles for a loss, 15 sacks, and 103 tackles. He has the size to be an effective edge rusher in the NFL, so we could see the Broncos attempt to stash him away on the practice squad this year.

When the team released their first depth chart in mid-August, Haynes was fourth behind Frank Clark, Jonathan Cooper, and Aaron Patrick. That didn’t bode well for the young rookie heading into the final two preseason games. Hopefully he’ll get a shot to continue developing on the team’s practice squad.