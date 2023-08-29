Broncos have waived offensive lineman Kyle Fuller

According to Mike Klis of 9News, the Denver Broncos have waived veteran offensive lineman Kyle Fuller on Tuesday. Fuller was a free agent signing back in March and figured to play a role as depth along the interior offensive line in Denver. Instead, he is headed for the waiver wire.

Per source, Broncos have waived veteran C-G Kyle Fuller. May seem him tomorrow on practice squad

. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) August 29, 2023

Fuller, 6’5”, 320-pounds, has played in five NFL seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, Washington Commanders, and Houston Texans. He was originally a seventh-round draft pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

With the Broncos reportedly keeping Luke Wattenberg and potentially 2023 seventh-round pick Alex Forsyth, the need for Fuller on the active roster appears diminished. If Klis is right, the team will be looking to add Fuller to their practice squad. It would be smart to keep a veteran interior lineman available given how many young players Denver has in there right now.