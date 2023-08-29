 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Broncos have waived offensive lineman Kyle Fuller

The Denver Broncos have waived veteran offensive lineman Kyle Fuller ahead of the NFL’s 53-man roster deadline on Tuesday.

By Tim Lynch
NFL: JAN 03 Seahawks at 49ers Photo by Kiyoshi Mio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

According to Mike Klis of 9News, the Denver Broncos have waived veteran offensive lineman Kyle Fuller on Tuesday. Fuller was a free agent signing back in March and figured to play a role as depth along the interior offensive line in Denver. Instead, he is headed for the waiver wire.

Fuller, 6’5”, 320-pounds, has played in five NFL seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, Washington Commanders, and Houston Texans. He was originally a seventh-round draft pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

With the Broncos reportedly keeping Luke Wattenberg and potentially 2023 seventh-round pick Alex Forsyth, the need for Fuller on the active roster appears diminished. If Klis is right, the team will be looking to add Fuller to their practice squad. It would be smart to keep a veteran interior lineman available given how many young players Denver has in there right now.

