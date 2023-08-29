According to Brandon Krisztal on X, the Denver Broncos have waived running back Tony Jones Jr on Tuesday. Jones was a free agent signing back in March, but the emergence of undrafted rookie Jaleel McLaughlin put Denver in a tough spot as they trimmed their roster down to 53.

Per multiple sources: Broncos are waiving former Saints RB Tony Jones Jr.

Performance of rookie Jaleel McLoughlin in practice and obviously in games, made it tough for Jones.

Certainly a strong practice squad candidate.@KOAColorado #BroncosCountry — Brandon Krisztal (@BKDenverSports) August 29, 2023

Jones himself was an undrafted free agent in 2020 and spent most of that time with the New Orleans Saints before moving on to the Seattle Seahawks in 2022. In 18 games in the NFL, Jones has 67 carries for 179 yards for a 2.67 ypc. He also has 10 receptions for 59 yards.

He was likely the fourth running back on the depth chart, so that would make him a pretty strong practice squad candidate as noted by Krisztal in the tweet above. Denver’s running back room looks strong on paper, but Javonte Williams is coming back from a significant knee injury. It may take a few more weeks for him to return to full strength in games.