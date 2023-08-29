According to Mike Klis of 9News, the Denver Broncos have waived offensive tackle Demontrey Jacobs. Jacobs was an undrafted free agent signing by Denver after the 2023 NFL Draft. He came in as a big, strong development tackle at the NFL level.

Broncos have waived undrafted rookie OT Demontrey Jacobs per source. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) August 29, 2023

While he didn’t make the final cut, there is some indication that Head Coach Sean Payton remains interested in Jacobs’ ability. Back on August 15h, Payton said of Jacobs, “No. 1, he’s competing. There is a toughness with him. We’ll see how it goes. I think he understands what to do. Now, it’s taking the technique and applying it from the film room out onto the field.”

To me, that seems to indicate that Payton would like to see Jacobs continue to develop, making him a strong candidate for the Broncos’ practice squad this season.