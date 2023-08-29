According to Chris Tomasson on X, the Denver Broncos have waived wide receiver Michael Bandy. Bandy was signed at the start of training camp when the team also activated Kendall Hinton off the PUP list. He practiced today with the team and was waived after. That’s got to be pretty brutal.

I’m told the Broncos have waived wide receiver Michael Bandy after he practiced today but they want to get him on the practice squad — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) August 29, 2023

Michael Bandy is a 5-10, 190 pound receiver who has spent the past two seasons on the Los Angeles Chargers roster. The former undrafted rookie played in a total of 11 total games over the past two seasons for the Chargers, including 10 games last season. In those 10 games last season, Bandy had 10 receptions for 89 yards.

He has bounced on and off the roster throughout the offseason and given the Broncos familiarity with him and their desire to keep bringing him back could suggest he might be a candidate for the team’s practice squad.