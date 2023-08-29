Broncos Reacts Survey: Where do you think the Broncos are headed this season?

Now that the Denver Broncos have completed their roster cuts to get all the way down to their initial 53-man roster for Week 1, it’s a perfect opportunity to ask Broncos Country where they think this team will go this season.

Are they a playoff team? Where will they finish in the AFC West? Those are the two questions on today’s survey. Naturally, its too early to know anything, but that’s why its a preseason survey. Let’s find out where us fans think this team is headed. The final results will be posted later this week on Thursday, so stay tuned!

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Denver Broncos fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/IL4GU1/">Please take our survey</a>

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.