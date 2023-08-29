Report: Broncos trade TE Albert Okwuegbunam to the Eagles

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Denver Broncos have traded tight end Albert Okwuegbunam and a 2025 7th-round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles for a 2023 6th-round selection.

Schefter states that the Broncos planned to waive Okwuegbunam, but the Eagles called and wanted to make a deal before they turned his name into the league office. So now, the Broncos are at least getting something for their now former tight end.

Broncos planned to waive TE Albert Okwuegbunam. But before they officially turned his name into the league office, they got interest from the Eagles. Thus, another trade, with Albert O now off to Philadelphia. https://t.co/91mof0fVgg — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 29, 2023

In the preseason finale, the Broncos tight end caught seven balls, totaled over 100 yards, and scored a touchdown. He also showed improvement as a blocker which was a weakness for him but ultimately, it was not enough for him to make the 53-man roster.

We have partnered with Homage to bring fans Denver Broncos apparel. We appreciate your support!

This move is surprising because I believe this performance and what he did the past two weeks was enough for him to make the team, but apparently now. I was surprised the Broncos could not find a trade partner for him after the initial reports indicated that he was waived, however, they were able to at least get something for him.

At the end of the day, Albert Okwuegbunam was the Broncos at best fourth tight end on the roster, and that role includes blocking and special teams. While he improved as a blocker, he likely did not do enough on special teams to make the 53-man roster.

This allows undrafted rookie tight end Nate Adkins who is an excellent blocker, plays on special teams, can play fullback, and can be effective as a pass catcher if needed to make the roster instead.