Broncos have waived defensive tackle Tomasi Laulile

The Denver Broncos have waived defensive tackle Tomasi Laulile ahead of the NFL’s 53-man roster deadline on Tuesday.

By Tim Lynch
Green Bay Packers v San Francisco 49ers Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

According to Chris Tomasson on X, the Denver Broncos have waived defensive tackle Tomasi Laulile less than a week after signing him to the roster after he was waived by the San Francisco 49ers following their win over Denver in the second preseason game.

The veteran defensive tackle has played for the aforementioned 49ers, but also the New Orleans Saints, Dallas Cowboys, and a stint in the XFL. The signing appeared to have all the classic signs of being a ‘camp body’ signing and he’ll hit the waiver wire again for the second time this month.

He could end up getting some practice squad consideration, but being such a late addition to Broncos’ training camp that seems unlikely. He would have needed to have had a huge week to overtake some of the younger defensive tackles already here.

