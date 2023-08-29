According to Chris Tomasson on X, the Denver Broncos have waived defensive tackle Tomasi Laulile less than a week after signing him to the roster after he was waived by the San Francisco 49ers following their win over Denver in the second preseason game.

Source says #Broncos waive DL Tomasi Lauille. — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) August 29, 2023

The veteran defensive tackle has played for the aforementioned 49ers, but also the New Orleans Saints, Dallas Cowboys, and a stint in the XFL. The signing appeared to have all the classic signs of being a ‘camp body’ signing and he’ll hit the waiver wire again for the second time this month.

He could end up getting some practice squad consideration, but being such a late addition to Broncos’ training camp that seems unlikely. He would have needed to have had a huge week to overtake some of the younger defensive tackles already here.