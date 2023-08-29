Broncos announce their official 53-man roster

After a long few days where we saw 30+ players waived and released as well as the Denver Broncos trade for a player and trade away a player, they have finally trimmed down their roster to 53 players.

We've made a series of roster moves to reach the league-mandated roster limit.



We have been tracking all the reported roster moves, but here is the official list of players the Broncos have released and waived.

Released

T Quinn Bailey

C Kyle Fuller

WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey

NT Tyler Lancaster

K Brett Maher

CB Fabian Moreau

NT Mike Purcell

RB Dwayne Washington

Waived

ILB Austin Ajiake

RB Tyler Badie

WR Michael Bandy

ILB Seth Benson

G Henry Byrd

WR Marquez Callaway

QB Ben DiNucci

CB Art Green

WR Taylor Grimes

WR Josh Hammond

OLB Marcus Haynes

CB Faion Hicks

TE Tommy Hudson

DE Jordan Jackson

T Demontrey Jacobs

RB Tony Jones Jr.

CB Devon Key

DT Tomasi Laulile

DT PJ Mustipher

DT Haggai Chisom Ndubusi

OLB Aaron Patrick

G Will Sherman

WR Montrell Washington

Notes

After practice, the head coach Sean Payton told reporters that they are going to place three players on the short-term injured reserve tomorrow, so that will allow them to bring back three of these players they released earlier today.

I would assume nose tackle Mike Purcell, cornerback Fabian Moreau, and wide receiver Marquez Callaway will be re-signed tomorrow.

Initial 53-man roster

I am going to hold off on posting a depth chart since we are expected to see a lot of movement in the coming days, but here are the initial 53 players on the Denver Broncos roster.

Offense

QB: Russell Wilson and Jarrett Stidham

RB/FB: Javonte Williams, Samaje Perine, Jaleel McLaughlin, and Michael Burton

WR: Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, Brandon Johnson, Marvin Mims Jr.

TE: Adam Trautman, Greg Dulcich, Chris Manhertz, and Nate Adkins

OL: Garett Bolles, Ben Powers, Lloyd Cushenberry III, Quinn Meinerz, Mike McGlinchey, Cam Fleming, Alex Palczewski, Luke Wattenberg, and Alex Forsyth

Defense

IDL: Zach Allen, D.J. Jones, Jonathan Harris, Matt Hennigsen, and Elijah Garcia

EDGE: Randy Gregory, Frank Clark, Jonathon Cooper, Nik Bonitto, and Thomas Incoom

ILB: Josey Jewell, Alex Singelton, Drew Sanders, and Justin Strnad

CB: Patrick Surtain II, Damarri Mathis, K’Waun Williams, Essang Bassey, Ja’Quan McMillian, Tremon Smith, and Riley Moss

S: Justin Simmons, Caden Sterns, Kareem Jackson, P.J. Locke, Delarrin Turner-Yell, and JL Skinner

Special Teams

K: Wil Lutz

P: Riley Dixon

LS: Mitchell Fraboni

Notes