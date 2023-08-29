 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Broncos announce their official 53-man roster

The roster is FAR from complete, but the Broncos have announced their initial 53-man roster.

By Scotty Payne
Denver Broncos v San Francisco 49ers Photo by Loren Elliott/Getty Images

After a long few days where we saw 30+ players waived and released as well as the Denver Broncos trade for a player and trade away a player, they have finally trimmed down their roster to 53 players.

We have been tracking all the reported roster moves, but here is the official list of players the Broncos have released and waived.

Released

  • T Quinn Bailey
  • C Kyle Fuller
  • WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey
  • NT Tyler Lancaster
  • K Brett Maher
  • CB Fabian Moreau
  • NT Mike Purcell
  • RB Dwayne Washington

Waived

  • ILB Austin Ajiake
  • RB Tyler Badie
  • WR Michael Bandy
  • ILB Seth Benson
  • G Henry Byrd
  • WR Marquez Callaway
  • QB Ben DiNucci
  • CB Art Green
  • WR Taylor Grimes
  • WR Josh Hammond
  • OLB Marcus Haynes
  • CB Faion Hicks
  • TE Tommy Hudson
  • DE Jordan Jackson
  • T Demontrey Jacobs
  • RB Tony Jones Jr.
  • CB Devon Key
  • DT Tomasi Laulile
  • DT PJ Mustipher
  • DT Haggai Chisom Ndubusi
  • OLB Aaron Patrick
  • G Will Sherman
  • WR Montrell Washington
Notes

After practice, the head coach Sean Payton told reporters that they are going to place three players on the short-term injured reserve tomorrow, so that will allow them to bring back three of these players they released earlier today.

I would assume nose tackle Mike Purcell, cornerback Fabian Moreau, and wide receiver Marquez Callaway will be re-signed tomorrow.

Initial 53-man roster

I am going to hold off on posting a depth chart since we are expected to see a lot of movement in the coming days, but here are the initial 53 players on the Denver Broncos roster.

Offense

QB: Russell Wilson and Jarrett Stidham

RB/FB: Javonte Williams, Samaje Perine, Jaleel McLaughlin, and Michael Burton

WR: Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, Brandon Johnson, Marvin Mims Jr.

TE: Adam Trautman, Greg Dulcich, Chris Manhertz, and Nate Adkins

OL: Garett Bolles, Ben Powers, Lloyd Cushenberry III, Quinn Meinerz, Mike McGlinchey, Cam Fleming, Alex Palczewski, Luke Wattenberg, and Alex Forsyth

Defense

IDL: Zach Allen, D.J. Jones, Jonathan Harris, Matt Hennigsen, and Elijah Garcia

EDGE: Randy Gregory, Frank Clark, Jonathon Cooper, Nik Bonitto, and Thomas Incoom

ILB: Josey Jewell, Alex Singelton, Drew Sanders, and Justin Strnad

CB: Patrick Surtain II, Damarri Mathis, K’Waun Williams, Essang Bassey, Ja’Quan McMillian, Tremon Smith, and Riley Moss

S: Justin Simmons, Caden Sterns, Kareem Jackson, P.J. Locke, Delarrin Turner-Yell, and JL Skinner

Special Teams

K: Wil Lutz

P: Riley Dixon

LS: Mitchell Fraboni

Notes

  • The Broncos currently only have three healthy receivers on their roster so I would expect Lil Jordan Humphrey to be re-signed tomorrow and possibly a waiver claim or two at the position.
  • The Broncos kept only two quarterbacks and based of Payton’s comments today, it sounds like they are only keeping two on the active roster
  • Luke Wattenberg and Alex Forsyth are the only two interior offensive lineman backups on the roster so we could see another added in the near future
  • I expect veteran Mike Purcell back tomorrow to be the backup nose tackle
  • We could see a bunch of movement at the cornerback and safety positions because of the short-term injured reserve decisions. K’Waun Williams is going on there while rookie corner Riley Moss and safety P.J. Locke could go on there as well.

