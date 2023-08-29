According to multiple reports, the Denver Broncos have released cornerback Fabian Moreau. Moreau was signed by Denver on August 1st after rookie cornerback Riley Moss suffered an injury early in training camp.

Among those on Broncos 53-man roster: K'waun Williams, P.J. Locke, Alex Palczewski. They are three candidates to go on short-term IR.

3 of these 4 released players figure to re-sign tomorrow: Mike Purcell, Fabian Moreau, Lil'Jordan Humphrey, Quinn Bailey. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) August 29, 2023

Moreau was a former third-round pick by the Washington Commanders and spent his first four seasons with them before moving on to the Atlanta Falcons and then New York Giants over the last two seasons. He has 45 career starts under his belt, so his release comes as a bit of a surprise.

The Broncos have a pretty strong secondary already that is stacked with young talent. I think the emergence of Essang Bassey’s ball-hawking skills in preseason may have moved Moreau into the roster cut category for Head Coach Sean Payton. There is a strong chance we’ll see Moreau back on the roster this week, though, as noted above by Mike Klis.