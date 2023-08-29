According to multiple reports, the Denver Broncos have released nose tackle Mike Purcell. Purcell began training camp injured, but only just agreed to a restructured contract with Denver last week. You have to assume he’ll be one of the players re-signed to the active roster after the team places several players on short-term injured reserve tomorrow.

Among those on Broncos 53-man roster: K'waun Williams, P.J. Locke, Alex Palczewski. They are three candidates to go on short-term IR.

3 of these 4 released players figure to re-sign tomorrow: Mike Purcell, Fabian Moreau, Lil'Jordan Humphrey, Quinn Bailey. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) August 29, 2023

The veteran nose tackle has been sidelined all offseason because of offseason surgery and has started training camp on the non-football injury list. He stayed on that NFI list all through training camp and the first two preseason games. He was only activated off the list with the restructured deal.

Purcell has been a reliable veteran along the Broncos interior defensive line and while he tends to get moved around at times on the roster, the team usually finds a way to see him get on the field in the regular season. He should figure into the defensive line rotation this year as well.