Broncos have released nose tackle Mike Purcell

The Denver Broncos have released nose tackle Mike Purcell ahead of the NFL’s 53-man roster deadline on Tuesday.

By Tim Lynch
Denver Broncos v Los Angeles Rams Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

According to multiple reports, the Denver Broncos have released nose tackle Mike Purcell. Purcell began training camp injured, but only just agreed to a restructured contract with Denver last week. You have to assume he’ll be one of the players re-signed to the active roster after the team places several players on short-term injured reserve tomorrow.

The veteran nose tackle has been sidelined all offseason because of offseason surgery and has started training camp on the non-football injury list. He stayed on that NFI list all through training camp and the first two preseason games. He was only activated off the list with the restructured deal.

Purcell has been a reliable veteran along the Broncos interior defensive line and while he tends to get moved around at times on the roster, the team usually finds a way to see him get on the field in the regular season. He should figure into the defensive line rotation this year as well.

