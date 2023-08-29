According to multiple reports, the Denver Broncos have released wide receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey. Humphrey was signed by Denver during free agency in March and spent all offseason with the team.

Among those on Broncos 53-man roster: K'waun Williams, P.J. Locke, Alex Palczewski. They are three candidates to go on short-term IR.

3 of these 4 released players figure to re-sign tomorrow: Mike Purcell, Fabian Moreau, Lil'Jordan Humphrey, Quinn Bailey. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) August 29, 2023

Sean Payton and the New Orleans Saints signed Humphrey as an undrafted free agent in 2019. He spent three years with the Saints mostly as a practice squad player, but did appear in 18 games with 16 catches for 295 yards and three touchdowns from 2019-2021.

He looked good in preseason action and I genuinely thought he made a solid case for a roster spot in those games. However, he was one of four players released to get down to the final 53-man roster and the team will only sign three of those players back onto the active roster tomorrow. We’ll have to wait and see who those players end up being.