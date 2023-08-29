 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking News Broncos roster cuts tracker

Filed under:

Broncos have released wide receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey

The Denver Broncos have released wide receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey ahead of the NFL’s 53-man roster deadline on Tuesday.

By Tim Lynch
/ new
Denver Broncos v San Francisco 49ers Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

According to multiple reports, the Denver Broncos have released wide receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey. Humphrey was signed by Denver during free agency in March and spent all offseason with the team.

Sean Payton and the New Orleans Saints signed Humphrey as an undrafted free agent in 2019. He spent three years with the Saints mostly as a practice squad player, but did appear in 18 games with 16 catches for 295 yards and three touchdowns from 2019-2021.

He looked good in preseason action and I genuinely thought he made a solid case for a roster spot in those games. However, he was one of four players released to get down to the final 53-man roster and the team will only sign three of those players back onto the active roster tomorrow. We’ll have to wait and see who those players end up being.

More From Mile High Report

Loading comments...