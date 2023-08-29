Broncos have released offensive tackle Quinn Bailey

According to multiple reports, the Denver Broncos have released offensive lineman Quinn Bailey on Tuesday. He has been a regular on the team’s practice squad since joining the team as an undrafted free agent in 2019. Bailey should be a strong candidate to rejoin the team tomorrow.

Among those on Broncos 53-man roster: K'waun Williams, P.J. Locke, Alex Palczewski. They are three candidates to go on short-term IR.

3 of these 4 released players figure to re-sign tomorrow: Mike Purcell, Fabian Moreau, Lil'Jordan Humphrey, Quinn Bailey. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) August 29, 2023

At 6-6, 323 pounds, Quinn Bailey has the size you’d like to see in an offensive tackle and its encouraging that he has been able to develop his NFL career entirely in Denver so far. And Denver needs the depth along the offensive line, so I am fairly sure he’ll be one of the guys the Broncos brings back.

Bailey has started several times and had a premier performance in 2021 against the Los Angeles Chargers while the offensive line - as it is every year it seems - was decimated by injuries late in the season. He should figure to be in the mix for the final 53 Week 1 roster.