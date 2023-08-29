 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Broncos have released offensive tackle Quinn Bailey

The Denver Broncos have released offensive tackle Quinn Bailey ahead of the NFL’s 53-man roster deadline on Tuesday.

By Tim Lynch
NFL: DEC 25 Broncos at Rams Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

According to multiple reports, the Denver Broncos have released offensive lineman Quinn Bailey on Tuesday. He has been a regular on the team’s practice squad since joining the team as an undrafted free agent in 2019. Bailey should be a strong candidate to rejoin the team tomorrow.

At 6-6, 323 pounds, Quinn Bailey has the size you’d like to see in an offensive tackle and its encouraging that he has been able to develop his NFL career entirely in Denver so far. And Denver needs the depth along the offensive line, so I am fairly sure he’ll be one of the guys the Broncos brings back.

Bailey has started several times and had a premier performance in 2021 against the Los Angeles Chargers while the offensive line - as it is every year it seems - was decimated by injuries late in the season. He should figure to be in the mix for the final 53 Week 1 roster.

