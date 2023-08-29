Report: Broncos will re-sign Mike Purcell, Fabian Moreau, and Quinn Bailey tomorrow

According to 9NEWS Denver’s Mike Klis, the Denver Broncos will re-sign veteran nose tackle Mike Purcell, cornerback Fabian Moreau, and offensive lineman Quinn Bailey tomorrow. As we have stated, the Broncos are expected to play three players on the short-term injured reserve so these three players will be brought back to take their spot on the roster.

*Correction: 3 vets expected to sign back to 53 tomorrow are Mike Purcell, Fabian Moreau and Quinn Bailey per sources.

Lil'Jordan Humphrey to practice squad per source.#9sports https://t.co/KmuBpXEUGH — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) August 30, 2023

Veteran cornerback K’Waun Williams is the only known player of the three, but based off the three players coming back, rookie tackle Alex Palczewski and safety P.J. Locke are the other two players who are expected to be placed on the short-term injured reserve.

Williams has been dealing with an ankle injury and recently underwent surgery that will not be season ending, but he will be out for an extended period of time. Safety P.J. Locke went down in the final days of training camp with an undisclosed injury and has not been seen since, so it makes sense for him to be one of the players. As for Palczewski, he reportedly suffered a hand injury in the preseason finale and has been speculated as the other player going on the injured reserve.

One player who is not being considered for the injured reserve is wide receiver Jerry Jeudy. General Manager George Paton was asked after practice today if Jeudy would go on the injured reserve and he replied: “He will not go on that.”. So, that is good news and hopefully we only see him miss a game or two due to this hamstring injury.

As for the players coming back, veteran nose tackle Mike Purcell did this same thing last season and will return as a valuable depth piece for the Broncos defensive line. Fabian Moreau is a veteran cornerback who adds some depth to the cornerback unit that will be without K’Waun Williams and potentially rookie Riley Moss depending on his recovery. Offensive lineman Quinn Bailey is a versatile lineman who can play tackle or guard and will join Cam Fleming, Luke Wattenberg, and rookie Alex Forsyth as the reserve offensive lineman on the roster.

Klis also notes that receiver Lil Jordan Humphrey who was among the final cuts is expected to sign on to the Broncos practice squad tomorrow. This means, the Broncos will only have three healthy wide receivers on their 53-man roster as of now. Leaves the door open for a player to be added in the coming days.