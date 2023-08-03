The sky isn’t falling, Broncos Country

Good morning, Broncos Country.

Today is the third of August and some fans think the sky is falling.

Folks, you will save yourself a lot of headaches if you just go along for the ride and not get too worried about some of the training camp happen stances to date. Here is a prime example of what I’m talking about—and I’m sure you can already guess where this discussion is headed.

Russell Wilson has thrown five interceptions in camp to date, causing an uproar across social media. Some even going to the lengths to say he is firmly cooked. Hyperbole can be fun to engage in, but are we really going to say the upcoming season is a lost cause due to this?

Head Coach Sean Payton thinks otherwise and said as much after Wednesday’s practice.

“Yeah, no big whoop. He’s doing fine.”

Nobody likes seeing their quarterback throw interceptions, but are we really going to lose our minds over them happening in the early days of training camp?

Let’s have some perspective. Significant changes have occurred. There’s a new coaching staff, a new offensive system, and a ton of other unique variables at play. In fact, a lot of what is going on in camp lacks context. Quite hard to provide that in-depth due to limitations set on reporters on the ground participating in the festivities. Specifics and nuance are hard to come by on social media platforms giving you news in 180 characters or less.

That being said, it’s important to understand the Broncos’ 2023 script has yet to be written. What Wilson is doing now isn’t an absolute foreshadow of things that have not yet come to pass. It’s rather short-sighted to throw out doom and gloom narratives before the important games that actually matter happen.

It’s perfectly fine to have some reservations about Wilson’s fit with Sean Payton. It’s perfectly fine to ponder and wonder if the two will be able to mesh. But that’s what training camp is for. It’s about learning a new system, it’s about getting all the kinks out, it’s about finding what it takes to succeed when the bright lights turn on.

All these things take time. If Wilson doesn’t look good in the first couple of games and is mailing the ball to the other team—then there might be some legitimate legs to the doom and gloom narrative. But for now? Let’s just relax and enjoy the fact that Broncos’ football is back.

As always, thank you for reading. Here are a handful of stories for today’s edition of Horse Tracks.

