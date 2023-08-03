Report: Jonas Griffith out with ACL injury; Broncos sign ILB Austin Ajiake

The injury bug has continued for the Denver Broncos. Just a few days after losing Tim Patrick to a season-ending injury, they had inside linebacker Jonas Griffith go down with an apparent ACL injury. According to Mike Klis of 9News, it certainly looks like it’s of the season-ending variety.

Awful news for ILB Jonas Griffith. It’s an ACL injury per source. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) August 3, 2023

Griffith looked promising in his 12 started, but has been plagued by injuries having ended last season on injured reserve and now with another potential season-ending injury now. It’s a brutally tough break for a player who had looked like a potential starter-caliber player.

The team has already signed inside linebacker Austin Ajiake and he has already arrived for today’s closed training camp practice. Ajiake is a rookie undrafted linebacker out of UNLV. He is a 220 pound inside linebacker who had a tryout for Denver back during mandatory minicamp.

Akiake will have a chance to get a roster spot, but more importantly he might be a candidate for the practice squad.