Broncos head coach Sean Payton says running back Javonte Williams is expected to play in the preseason

After today’s day six of Broncos camp, head coach Sean Payton met with the media and gave us an exciting update regarding running back Javonte Williams. He told reporters that Williams is expected to play in the preseason, but they may wait until week two of the preseason to get him in there. However, he said that likes how he is progressing after suffering a major knee injury last October.

The good news keeps on coming for running back Javonte Williams. First, he made it back for the start of the organized team activities and minicamp practices and got through them without issue. Then, he avoided the PUP list to start camp and made it through a full week of camp without issue and participated in padded team practices. Now, he is expected to play in the preseason just 10 months after suffering a serious knee injury that saw him tear multiple ligaments.

A few days ago, NFL Network’s James Palmer interviewed Javonte Williams and during that interview, Williams stressed the importance of taking on some contact and hits before week one. This makes sense because the mental side is sometimes the biggest hurdle these athletes need to get over before they are fully back. He is a violent and physical runner so he needs to trust that his knee can handle the hits and violence he puts his body through. The best time to do that is during the preseason so once the regular season comes around, he can go into that game without any lingering questions or concerns about his knee.

So far through training camp, Javonte has looked great and has not been limited at all. He was held out of one practice, but that was a planned day off for all players coming off a major injury. So, I believe it is safe to assume that Williams is ready for this next step and should come away just fine from this.

it is becoming more and more clear that Williams will be ready for week one of the regular season. I still believe the team will limit his overall touches once the regular season rolls around. It is a long season and they need him for the long run and Sean Payton likes to use multiple backs anyways, so we should see a good mix in the Broncos backfield this season.

So, it sounds like we will see Javonte Williams on the field in week two of the Broncos preseason when they take on the San Francisco 49ers.